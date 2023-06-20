Podument Park Ep. 14: Futility at Fenway

If you missed the Yankees this past week/weekend, consider yourself lucky. Since we last recorded, the Yankees won the opener of the series against the Mets and haven’t won since. They split that series at least, but then got thoroughly embarrassed on the way to getting swept at Fenway Park. The Aaron Judge-less Yankees continue to look lifeless and there’s no end in sight for that.

As we discuss on the latest episode of Podument Park, the Yankees have to learn to score runs and win games without Aaron Judge. There’s no timeline for his return and if they want to stick around in the playoff race, they have to make do without him. Some reinforcement is at least on the way in the form of Harrison Bader who will return from the injured list tonight against the Mariners. Between him and the Yankees’ ace on the mound, maybe we’ll see some signs of life from the Bombers.

In addition to our usual musings on the team, the podcasts ends with our weekly check-in of the Baseball Reference WAR leaderboard (which appropriately tells the tale of the Yankees season), hand out our Yankee and Manfred awards of the Week, and look to the upcoming schedule and what might be in store for the Yankees. Just for fun, we also roast Rob Manfred himself for his asinine comments about Oakland A’s fans and gawk at the topsy-turvy MLB standings — particularly in the NL West (Dodgers in third?) and NL Central (Reds leading??).

Help us, Obi-Wan Giancarnobi. You’re our only hope.

You can listen to the show at the link here or on any of your preferred podcast apps. We’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.