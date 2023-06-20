Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/20/23

Everything about last weekend sucked — it started out bad, ended worse, and even had some intervention from Mother Nature thrown in there for funsies. Now the Yankees are back at home, and in desperate need of a shakeup — at the very least mentally. They’ll attempt to do so against the Mariners, but for how this offense is looking currently it could be the Athletics or Royals out in front of them and it’d still be a task to put them away like so many other clubs did.

The day leading up to the series starts with John recapping what went down around the league while the Yankees were off, and then Matt previews the incoming Mariners. Josh takes us back to 1998 when the team was good and David Wells was dealing, Sam checks in on some recent ex-Yankees, and Andrew and Kunj will have the latest episode of the podcast for you.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, ROOTNW

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Can Gerrit Cole play the role of stopper tonight, in spite of the lineup’s woes?

2. Is it better that the Yankees have exposed how hard they rely on Judge now rather than in September/October, or do you not have much faith in them fixing these overarching issues?