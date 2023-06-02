New York Yankees @ Los Angeles Dodgers: Luis Severino vs. Clayton Kershaw

The Dodgers may not be the best team the Yankees have faced so far this year, but they’re certainly the highest profile, as New York continues its west coast run in taking on the National League’s standard bearer in a three-game set this weekend. Tonight’s opener features a terrific starting pitching matchup, with a future Hall of Famer going up against a righty with some of baseball’s best stuff.

Luis Severino is still looking for his first decision of the year, but has looked strong through his first two starts. He’s struck out 10 through 11.1 innings, and seems to have followed Gerrit Cole’s lead in emphasizing his fastball and slider, throwing his changeup at the lowest rate since 2019.

He has faced the Dodgers once before, a relief outing back in 2016 where he threw two shutout innings. Almost the entire Dodgers roster has turned over since then, but the man opposing Sevy hasn’t — Clayton Kershaw will be making his 410th career start. After a stellar April, Kershaw struggled through May, with a 5.55 ERA and walking nearly 10 percent of batters faced.

Clayton’s ability to limit free passes has been the defining trait of his career, and if he’s corrected whatever was plaguing his command last month, it’ll be a tough assignment for the Yankees. They will get a boost, though, as Giancarlo Stanton returns to the lineup after a monthlong IL sting, and will bat fourth.

How to watch

Location: Dodgers Stadium — Los Angeles, California

First pitch: 10:10 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES – NYY / SportsNet LA – LAD

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280 / KIRO 710

Online stream: MLB.tv

For updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.