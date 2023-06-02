Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/2/23

There’s probably a universe where this generation of Yankees and that generation of Dodgers squared off in the World Series on multiple occasions and these regular-season showdowns have even more juice to them. Alas, the Astros, Red Sox, and Rays have had something to say about that.

Nonetheless, it’s still cool to see two of the best teams in baseball go head-to-head considering how rarely they’ve faced each other. Aaron Judge has played the Dodgers a mere six times since his debut seven years ago: three games in the Bronx in September 2016 and three at Chavez Ravine in August 2019. There’s also the historic Yankees/Dodgers rivalry to consider, though with the Dodgers now celebrating 65 years away from Brooklyn and late-’70s/early-’80s foe Tommy Lasorda no longer with us, it’s just different.

But I digress! Let’s get to the action today on the site. Jake will sum up what went on among American League rivals yesterday while the Yankees were off and Matt will preview that Dodgers series. Sam and Marcus will then have a tandem 1998 special, with the former reviewing how that legendary team fared 25 years ago today and the latter discussing the Yankees’ 1998 draft class on the 25th anniversary of that draft beginning. Finally, Andrés will see what’s fueling Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s hot streak, and Madison will answer your mailbag questions.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers

Time: 10:10 p.m. EST

TV: YES, SportsNet LA, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who is your favorite all-time Yankee to also play for the Dodgers? Other than Luis Cruz, of course.

2. How many homers would Gary Sánchez need to hit this year in San Diego for you to regret not having him? (He clubbed his second in as many games yesterday.)