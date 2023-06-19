Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

At this point, it would be easier to list off the things that aren’t going terribly for the Yankees. Gerrit Cole is pitching fairly well still ... okay, that about sums it up! The offense has gone missing in action without Aaron Judge, dropping to worst in the league status and approaching levels of poor on-base percentages not reached by the franchise since the mid 1960s. On the other side, the pitching staff has been prone to some implosions with Domingo Germán’s on Friday topping the list. Even the bullpen has taken some hits, namely Michael King going through a poor stretch after lighting up opposing batters for most of the year.

All of this is to say that it’s not looking good right now. There’s no timetable for when Judge could return, and relying so heavily on one guy to fix all of this sounds like a recipe for disaster. How can the offense turn things around, even marginally? Is there any hope for the season if this drags on much longer? Who is going to be held accountable if it does? If you’ve got questions like this, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of June 22nd will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.