Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/19/23

New York Post | Greg Joyce: While his struggles with the third time through the order reared their ugly head, and the Yankees eventually lost the game, Clarke Schmidt was again solid against the Red Sox on Sunday. That’s continued a trend for recent appearances by Schmidt, which has come in part as he’s gone more to his cutter. Schmidt and the Yankees added that pitch to his repertoire for this season as a way for him to attack lefties. It didn’t seem to be working for him early in the season, but in his last five starts prior to Sunday, hitters were OPSing .521 against the pitch.

NJ.com | Randy Miller: Friday night’s game went fairly horribly for the Yankees, and that included the final line of debuting pitcher Matt Krook. Despite that, the Yankees saw some good signs from his stuff.

MLB.com: Here is a whole bunch of updates on several Yankees’ injuries. In good news, Harrison Bader is expected to join the active roster for the series against the Mariners, while Ian Hamilton could be back in the next one or two weeks. However, there’s still no clear answer on Aaron Judge, which considering the lineup of late, is the most important one.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: Speaking of said hitting woes, several Yankees’ players and coaches spoke on their recent struggles, including the slumping DJ LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton, and Anthony Rizzo.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Sunday was Father’s Day, and here we have some Yankees’ players and coaches sharing their advice on parenting.