Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/19/23

I’m sure there are worse ways to spend a weekend than getting swept in Boston, but’s it hard to think of them right now. The Yankees have dropped four in a row after watching their rivals take out the brooms, and the cavalry isn’t quite here yet. Harrison Bader should be back this week, which should help, but bigger guns, Aaron Judge namely, is still some ways away.

The Yankees are off today, which could be fortunate depending on how you look at it. On one hand, they can’t lose and can catch their breath on the way back from Boston, but on the other, the sting of the sweep gets to linger for an extra 24 hours. Either way, you can use your off-day to get up to speed on yesterday’s AL action in our Rivalry Roundup, as well as catching up with the 1998 Yankees with the latest entry in our ‘98 series. Also, Estevão will wonder if it’s time to adjust our expectations regarding DJ LeMahieu, and Madison will put out the call for this week’s mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which Yankees veteran hitter will snap out of his slump first?

2. Who’s in more trouble right now, the Yankees or Astros?