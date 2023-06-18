New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox: Luis Severino vs. Brayan Bello

It’s been a tough weekend for the Yankees, being crushed in Friday night’s contest and blowing the lead in the front half of today’s doubleheader. Ahead of an off day tomorrow, the impetus is on them to wrangle one game out of this bad series, and their last chance is tonight on ESPN.

Luis Severino will lead the charge, although that may not inspire a ton of confidence. The righthander has struggled in 2023, posting a 6.48 ERA and 7.11 FIP across 25 innings, Just about everything has gone wrong for Sevy, as he’s striking fewer guys out, walking more, and boasts the fourth-highest home run rate in all of baseball. If he is going to turn it around this year, tonight kind of has to be that night.

Opposing him will be Brayan Bello, who boasts perhaps the best stuff on the Red Sox even if he hasn’t pulled it all together yet. He’s solved some of his walk issues from last year, but does give up his share of hard contact. Overall, his 3.78 ERA isn’t bad, but you can tell by the quality of his offerings that there should be more there.

The game is on ESPN, so if nothing else we’ll get some time with David Cone.

How to watch

Location: Fenway Park — Boston, MA

First pitch: 7:10 pm ET

TV broadcast: ESPN

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280

Online stream: MLB.tv

For updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.