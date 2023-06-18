Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/18/23

Hope you enjoyed the day off that wasn’t supposed to be a day off, because there’s a lot of baseball to get through today. A split doubleheader is in order after yesterday’s postponement, and the Yankees have their work cut out for them if they want to win this series after getting demolished in the opener. We’ll see what they get out of Clarke Schmidt and Luis Severino to help them in that regard.

Before we get busy with all of that, Josh catches us up on the AL action from last night and Estevão highlights some concerning underlying metrics for a few regulars in the bullpen. After that Kevin regales us with this date in the 1998 Yanks’ season, Peter dives into what has caused Anthony Rizzo’s slump, Esteban examines Michael King and how he has dominated with less velocity, and John provides the weekly social media roundup.

Today’s Matchup:

Game 1:

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Time: 1:35 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, NESN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Fenway Park

Game 2:

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Time: 7:10 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Fenway Park

Questions/Prompts:

1. Are we getting a split or is one team winning this doubleheader?

2. What’s more likely to happen tonight, Rizzo breaks out of his skid or Severino bounces back and pitches a gem?