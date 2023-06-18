Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Alumni Week

It’s Sunday once again, and you know what that means — it’s time for our weekly social media roundup! Throughout the country, middle school and high school graduations have filled the air with celebration, as countless teenagers make the jump from students at their current institutions to alumni. In honor of that, our social media roundup this week focuses primarily on Yankees alumni, although we do take a quick detour down on the farm — and we celebrate a special birthday that we missed last week. Let’s get started!

A Bernie Williams Concert

Former Yankees outfielder and current renowned musician Bernie Williams had a concert last night at the Millbrook Vineyards & Winery up in Millbrook, New York. Not only did the concert open up the winery’s annual concert series, the two unveiled three new entries into the Bernie’s Blends series of wine.

Cooking with Swish

Bernie wasn’t the only member of the Yankees with his head in the kitchen this week. Former Yankees outfielder Nick Swisher spent some quality time with his family, as they cooked up a delicious-looking pie with the help of Grandma Helen.

Hey Swish, I wouldn’t mind a slice if you’ve got any leftovers!

A Hype Video Out of this World

Yankees top prospect Jasson Domínguez shared on his Instagram a Somerset Patriots hype video celebrating their big week last week. While the video does focus on the outfielder, there is plenty of love to go around, and many of his teammates get highlighted throughout.

Hopefully, we see those Martian dingers in the Bronx sooner rather than later.

Happy Birthday, Josiah Cruz!

Last, and certainly now least, we wish a big happy birthday to Jose Trevino’s son Josiah Cruz, who turned five earlier in the month!