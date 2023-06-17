Yankees-Red Sox postponed, doubleheader tomorrow

The Yankees and Red Sox were set to play the middle game of their series tonight in Fenway Park, but the weather had other plans. The game was pre-emptively postponed due to an inclement forecast on the horizon, and now there will be a split doubleheader tomorrow with the first game starting at 1:35 p.m. EST and the nightcap remaining at its original starttime of 7:10 p.m. EST.

Clarke Schmidt and Luis Severino are still scheduled to get the starts for New York, but Boston is pushing Brayan Bello’s start back to the second game, pushing James Paxton out of the picture. They have not at this time announced a starter for the day game. We’ll have game threads for both halves of the action ready for you tomorrow, so just take the rest of the day to relax and enjoy your weekend!