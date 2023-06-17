Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/17/23

The Yankees are eight games above .500, and more or less have stayed afloat and played .500 ball since Aaron Judge got hurt. Still, even in that context, last night had a rock-bottom type feel to it, with the club getting smoked by their archrivals, who also happen to be a last-place team. Hopefully, Friday in Boston will prove to be rock bottom, but there could be more tough times ahead, with Judge still with no timetable to return.

On the site today, check Matt’s review of last night’s AL action, as well as his entry in the 1998 Yankees diary, featuring a mammoth home run from one Darryl Strawberry. Matt will also take a look at some less-heralded figures from the 1998 team, John will give us a treatise on the art of stealing home, and Jeff delivers the results to this week’s SB Nation reacts, which asked fans if the Yankees should send down Anthony Volpe.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Time: 7:15 p.m. EST

TV: FOX

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Fenway Park

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will Clarke Schmidt play the role of stopper today?

2. Which is the most disappointing team in baseball so far this year?