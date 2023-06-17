Yankees fans disappointed with DJ LeMahieu and Anthony Volpe

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Yankees have had a rather eventful season, and we’re only 70 games in. With so many injuries, the roster has seen plenty of different names and faces, and while some of those players have come in and produced well, the biggest focal point of the season is how the regulars are producing.

Aaron Judge has been Aaron Judge (thankfully), and Harrison Bader has been a nice surprise in the box while being consistently elite in the field. However, both have been injured, and there are some big names that have underperformed and garnered ire from fans. The biggest disappointment? DJ LeMahieu is striking out at a 26.3-percent clip, which is a not-so-nice 6.9-percent more than his previous career high.

Another player who has been in the crossfire of the fanbase and garnered 15 percent of the vote here is Anthony Volpe. The young shortstop came into the league with high of expectations but has so far been pretty inconsistent and mostly disappointing, sitting with a 71 wRC+ in the batter’s box and with some memorable lowlight plays in the infield.

The problems in both the field and the batter’s box have made some fans ask whether Volpe should be demoted for further development, since he only had a few weeks of Triple-A ball under his belt last year before being promoted for Opening Day in 2023. Fifty-six percent of fans on the poll said he should be sent down to play with Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre, perhaps clearing room (for now anyway) for the surging Oswald Peraza.

With the Yankees' disappointments out of the way, we get the chance to focus on some league-wide polling results focusing on the most talented player on the planet, Shohei Ohtani.

With an expiring contract, Ohtani has had plenty of teams reportedly throw their hat into the ring to trade for him or to sign him. However, the first option, according to baseball fans, is not very likely at this trade deadline, with just 20 percent saying he will be moved before the 2023 deadline.

For now, the Angels remain in the heat of the Wild Card race, and since their roster might soon go into the tank without their MVP, they very well might just go for it. Who knows when they’ll be able to truly compete for a playoff spot again and deliver Mike Trout his first playoff appearance in nearly a decade?

So, if the vast majority of fans don’t believe that the superstar two-way talent is going to be moved at this season’s deadline, do they still believe he’s going to stick around with the Angels? The answer to that question is no, and below are the teams that fans believe he will play for next season.

The Angels actually came in second in these results at 24 percent. However, the overall statement from this poll is that no matter where fans believe Ohtani will play, the results suggest 76 percent of voters believe he’s not going back to Anaheim. Most of these names are not surprising. The Yankees are tied with the San Francisco Giants at 10 percent in these poll results, and obviously, the New York Mets are involved as well. The Chicago Cubs are an interesting team to track in this race too.