Yankees 5, Red Sox 15: Pitching implosions abound in series opener

I have good and bad news for you if you caught this game from the start — the bad news is it was over fast, but the good news is that you could tune out quick as well. The Red Sox jumped all over Domingo Germán and continued to pounce on his replacement Matt Krook, dropping 13 runs in just four innings. The Yankee offense showed some more life than they have of late, but it hardly mattered in this beatdown.

For a very brief moment, the Yankees actually held a lead in this one. Jake Bauers led off with a double against Tanner Houck, moved to third on a Gleyber Torres single, and then Anthony Rizzo brought him home on a grounder.

Then the onslaught began. Germán coughed the lead up immediately in the bottom of the first when Masataka Yoshida doubled home a pair, and then they scored two more in the second on a Justin Turner two-run shot. The third inning was when it got ugly — three straight batters reached to lead off, prompting Aaron Boone to bring Germán out and summon Krook for his MLB debut. The Sox rudely greeted him, slapping two infield singles around before Turner stepped up and launched a grand slam to center. Suddenly, it was 10-1 and the rout was on.

Krook was tasked with going back out for the fourth inning and nearly escaped, but a two-out walk ended his night and brought out Albert Abreu, who allowed both the inherited runners and a third unearned one to score. The Yankees did have a small rally in the sixth, scoring three on a two-run Rizzo double and a McKinney single, and later on Josh Donaldson hit a solo home run, but there wasn’t nearly enough to close the game. The only other notable event was an unfortunate one, as Houck had to exit the game in the fifth inning after taking a liner off his face. Hopefully there isn’t any lasting damage there, and he’ll be alright.

So the series opener was an all-around bust, but there’s still two more games to decide it. The Yankees and Red Sox will be back at it tomorrow night on FOX, and first pitch of the Clarke Schmidt vs. Brayan Bello rematch will come at 7:15pm ET.

Box Score