Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/16/23

It’s time for another dance at Fenway Park. With MLB adopting a slightly more balanced schedule for 2023, it’s taken a little longer than normal for the Yankees to head to Boston, and they won’t return until mid-September. Weird! But I’m not complaining. I will toast to a random Derek Jeter Fenway highlight though. (Eat it, Curt.)

Today on the site, Peter will run through the American League rival action from last night, Sam will preview the upcoming series against the Red Sox and then he’ll check in with the 1998 Yankees’ surge through June. Later on, Casey will opine on the too-vague sticky stuff enforcement, Malachi will discuss the surging Tommy Kahnle, and Madison will answer your mailbag questions.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Time: 7:10 p.m. EST

TV: YES, NESN, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Fenway Park

Questions/Prompts:

1. Do you think the Yankees will take two out of three this weekend at Fenway?

2. The Yankees seem all but out of the AL East race, but will the Orioles run down the Rays?