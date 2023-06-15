Yankees prospects: Christopher Familia continues to rack up clutch hits

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Postponed due to rain, doubleheader scheduled for today
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 5-4 vs. Altoona Curve
SS Trey Sweeney 3-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, throwing error
CF Harrison Bader 0-4, 2 K
RF Aaron Palensky 0-1, 1 K
LF Jasson Domínguez 1-5, 3 K
C Austin Wells 3-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 K, throwing error — winning run scored on his homer
1B T.J. Rumfield 2-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
3B Tyler Hardman 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K, 1 SB
DH Anthony Seigler 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 CS
RF-CF Jeisson Rosario 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K
2B Max Burt 1-4, 1 K
Blane Abeyta 6.2 IP, 2 R, 7 H, 1 BB, 3 K (win)
Blas Castano 1.1 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 1 K (hold)
Danny Watson 1 IP, 0 R (save)
Austin Wells is that dude ♂️— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 15, 2023
The #Yankees No. 2 prospect clubs his 9th homer of the season to extend the lead to 5-3 in the 7th! pic.twitter.com/RLhcQjhU4C
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 4-2 vs. Rome Braves
CF Spencer Jones 2-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SB
2B Benjamin Cowles 0-3, 1 BB
C Rafael Flores 1-4, 1 R, 1 K
RF Anthony Garcia 0-4, 2 K
DH Antonio Gomez 1-3, 1 RBI
SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K, fielding error
1B Spencer Henson 1-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 K — both Spencers performing at the plate
LF Aldenis Sanchez 0-3, 1 BB
3B Marcos Cabrera 0-4
Tyrone Yulie 5 IP, 1 R, 6 H, 1 BB, 7 K (win)
Ryan Anderson 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K (hold)
Jack Neely 2 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 HR (hold)
Bailey Dees 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K (save)
Spencer Jones rips an opposite-field Double for his 19th of the season!— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) June 15, 2023
That leads all Yankees Minor Leaguers. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/kKe7ubRzXi
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 11-6 at Clearwater Threshers
SS Jared Serna 2-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 SB
CF Daury Arias 0-5, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K
C Agustin Ramirez 2-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 CS
DH Anthony Hall 2-5, 2 RBI, 2 R, 3 K
2B Brenny Escanio 2-5, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 K, 1 SB
3B Jesus Rodriguez 1-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K
LF Christopher Familia 1-3, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 1 BB, fielding error — 19 hits and 18 RBI in 12 games
1B Omar Martinez 0-4, 1 BB, 2 K
RF Tayler Aguilar 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 SB
Leonardo Pestana 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 4 K
Kris Bow 4 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 2 BB, 3 K (win)
Geoffrey Gilbert 1 IP, 3 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 1 HR
Cole Ayers 2 IP, 1 R, 3 H
Florida Complex League Yankees: Off-day
Dominican Summer League Yankees: Off-day
Dominican Summer League Bombers: Off-day
