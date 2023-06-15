Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/15/23

The Yankees stole a game that they probably should’ve lost on Tuesday, and then they gave away a game that the Mets were trying to hand them on Wednesday. That’s life in baseball sometimes, but it sucks to see a so-so result when a better one was out there. Also, even in his lowest form in years Justin Verlander was a thorn in the Yankees’ side, so that was fun. At least he’s in an entirely different league now.

With no game to look forward to today, it’s on us to provide the discussion points. I’ll start off with a look around the league at scores from last night, and then Marcus has a massive amount of prepwork done on 10 high school players the Yanks could target with their first-round pick in this year’s draft. John’s recap of the 1998 team’s progress features a not-so-great performance from David Wells that the team couldn’t overcome, Noah checks out the dividends that Jake Bauers is getting from his swing changes, Josh hones in on a pitch selection issue Anthony Volpe’s been going through, and Matt takes us back to 1923 and their June progress in an up-and-down month for the eventual first-time champs.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day

Questions/Prompts:

1. How impactful do you think Anthony Volpe’s new stance will be?

2. What was your reaction to seeing IKF steal home?