Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/15/23

Bryan Hoch (via Twitter): Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader, recovering from a hamstring injury, started a short rehab stint with the Somerset Patriots, the Yanks’ Double-A affiliate, on Wednesday. According to Hoch, he went 0-for-4 in the game and played seven frames. The expectation is that the dynamic outfielder returns to the Yankees active roster in time for the weekend series against the Boston Red Sox.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe has struggled a lot this season. He decided to take a mental break on Monday and invited some friends over, including his former teammate from the minor leagues Austin Wells. While hanging out, eating and watching videos on an iPad, the pair found a flaw in Volpe’s batting stance. He had gone away from the days in which he had success, and the shortstop decided to implement the change.

He made the adjustments on Tuesday and used “more of a closed-off setup,” per the Daily News. That helped him go 2-for-4. “Kind of a little stuff with my stance and how I set up to hit,” Volpe said. “It was so small, but we both kind of noticed it and started talking about it. I think we both took a lot away from it.”

NJ Advance Media | Max Goodman: Ian Hamilton, one of the Yankees’ best relievers this season, will take another step towards returning to action. He is scheduled to throw a live batting practice at Double-A Somerset on Thursday, and if all goes well, he will start a rehab assignment. The owner of a brilliant 1.23 ERA has been out since May 16th with a right groin strain and should be back before the end of the month.

Newsday | Erik Boland: Right-handed reliever Clay Holmes may have struggled in the second half last year and to start the 2023 season, but he is definitely back to his All-Star form and showed it once again on Tuesday. He entered the game in the eighth inning with the Yankees leading by one run. He had to get out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam and did it by striking out Francisco Lindor and Starling Marte. He has now allowed just one earned run in his last 19 innings (before Wednesday’s game).

“It’s fun. These are the types of moments that you dream about pitching in,” Holmes said. “This is always a great atmosphere. Yankees-Mets. To be able to come in during a big moment and help the team win, as a competitor, that’s the type of situation that you want to be in.”