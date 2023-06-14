New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Gerrit Cole vs. Justin Verlander

Not everything went ideally for the Yankees last night, but the important thing is that they came away with a win. A couple slumping hitters came up with some big hits as the Yankees rallied from an early deficit to beat the Mets. Now tonight, they’ll go for a sweep of the mini two-game Subway Series.

For tonight’s matchup, the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole to the mound. After an iffy May, Cole has looked better in June so far. In his last start, he allowed two runs in six innings against the Red Sox. He allowed a homer — which was what really burned him in May — and took the loss as the Yankees’ offense didn’t give him much help. However, it was still much improved over some previous outings.

Going for the Mets will be their big offseason acquisition and longtime Yankee enemy Justin Verlander. After missing the start of the season with an injury, Verlander hasn’t been dominant since returning. In his last start, he was removed after allowing five runs (only four earned) in three innings against the Braves. That ballooned his ERA on the season to 4.85. That being said, he’s Justin Verlander, and he’s had quite a number of good outings against the Yankees over the years.

As we wrap up this edition of the Subway Series, we hope you’ll join us in the game thread for tonight’s action!

How to watch

Location: Citi Field — Queens, NY

First pitch: 7:10 pm ET

TV broadcast: ESPN

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280 (NYY), WCBS 880, ESPN Deportes 1050, Audacy (NYM)

Online stream: MLB.tv, Watch ESPN

For updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.