Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/14/23

NJ.com | Max Goodman: When Hal Steinbrenner speaks, people listen. Whether you love him or you hate him, hearing what he says is important, and he spoke to the media about a variety of different topics, the first of which regarded whether or not he believed this Yankees team is championship-caliber. The answer? Yes, if the players that are injured get back to full health.

Steinbrenner also talked about Aaron Judge’s injury situation, saying it’s tricky and he isn’t trying to be “coy” with the media about it. Steinbrenner also called out the veterans that haven’t stepped up. He named Anthony Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton, and Josh Donaldson, who he gave a little leeway due to his home runs after returning from injury. He also believes that the struggles won’t last, but mentioned it was concerning that LeMahieu is striking out as much as he is. And finally, Steinbrenner mentioned that there are no plans to send Anthony Volpe to Triple-A (which Aaron Boone also affirmed), and he also talked about the trade deadline.

Rotowire: Boone said on the Talkin’ Yanks podcast that center fielder Harrison Bader is looking to return on Friday after playing in a rehab game on Wednesday. Bader has been dealing with a hamstring injury since late May, and adding him back with Judge out is going to be huge for the offensive production and defensive stability in the outfield. If you’re in the area, go see Bader rehabbing at Double-A Somerset today.

The Athletic | Brendan Kuty: Third-string catcher Ben Rortvedt is unfortunately back on the injured list. According to Boone, he’s dealing with a wrist bone bruise, which should hopefully only land him on the duration of the Triple-A 7-day IL.