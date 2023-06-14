Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/14/23

The Yankees didn’t come through Tuesday’s big win over the Metswithout concern. Worry has to be mounting about Luis Severino, who got lit up again and put the Yankees in a big hole. But the offense showed signs of life, with Anthony Volpe and DJ LeMahieu at least hinting that they could be pulling out of slumps. Will it last? Who knows, but the Yankees at least stemmed the bleeding for a day with a thrilling win.

On the site ahead of the second and final game in Queens, Madison takes us through Tuesday’s AL action, and Peter writes the latest entry in the 1998 Yankees diary. Also, Noah analyzes Jose Trevino’s swing since he came off the IL, Alex discusses the Yankees’ search for offense through the lens of his This Week in Statcast series, and Esteban takes another close look at Willie Calhoun by highlighting him in the At-Bat of the Week.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at New York Mets

Time: 7:10 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WCBS 880, WADO 1280, WEPN 1050

Venue: Citi Field

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who gets the upper hand in tonight’s matchup of premier arms, Gerrit Cole or Justin Verlander?

2. Which of the Mets’ struggling (former?) aces, Verlander and Max Scherzer, is more likely to rebound this year?