VOTE: The most disappointing Yankees hitter thus far

With Anthony Rizzo in a deep slump and both Aaron Judge and Harrison Bader out of the lineup with injuries, the Yankees’ lineup has really been scuffling over the past week. Even on the season as a whole, they have a OPS+ below league average, and only three AL teams have a worse OBP than their .301 mark. And remember, those overall numbers include Judge’s scalding-hot 193 OPS+ start.

There’s plenty of blame to go around, but which Yankees hitter has disappointed you the most? Although there was hope that DJ LeMahieu would at least return to his strong early-2022 form after recovering from the foot injury that plagued his final months, he’s instead been a slightly worse version of the underwhelming bat from 2021, the first season of his current six-year deal. Giancarlo Stanton has been OK when healthy, but he’s been limited to 20 games due to the same ol’ injury bug that gets him year after year. Oswaldo Cabrera went from up-and-coming bat late in 2022 to briefly demoted in May, and rookie Anthony Volpe has not lived up to his top prospect billing in his first half-season in The Show.

The topic of Volpe brings us to our second survey. Earlier this year, we had to task if Cabrera should be demoted and now we feel like we have to pose the question for Volpe. He’s hitting .186/.260/.345 with a 67 OPS+, and in his last 20 games, he’s been in a 7-for-64 rut that also hasn’t featured much plate discipline. Would you endorse a return to Triple-A to help him work out his mechanics and get straightened out? Or should the Yankees weather the storm and let him work out the kinks at the big league level? Aaron Boone and Hal Steinbrenner remain steadfast in their support of Volpe, so this is just a hypothetical, but we’re curious about your thoughts.

