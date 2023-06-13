Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/13/23

What’s the opposite of hype? That’s what surrounds this most recent edition of the Subway Series, which is set to begin tonight in Queens. The Yankees are missing Aaron Judge, the Mets are missing Pete Alonso, the Bronx Bombers aren’t launching bombs by any stretch, and the under-.500 Amazins have fallen on their face after all the preseason expectations. So enjoy the show everyone because these teams’ subways are set for an old disaster movie-esque showdown.

Today on the site will be relatively quiet, but Marcus will run through the past week of minor league action and Brendan Beck’s pro debut yesterday down in Rookie ball, and Josh will recap Monday’s somewhat-scant American League rival action. Later, Josh will also preview this two-game series at Citi Field, and Andrés will discuss up-and-coming Yankees pitching prospect Drew Thorpe.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at New York Mets

Time: 7:10 p.m. EST

TV: YES, WPIX, TBS

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WCBS 880, WADO 1280, WEPN 1050

Venue: Citi Field

Questions/Prompts:

1. Is there *anything* you’re looking forward to seeing during this Subway Series?

2. How much of the NBA Finals did you watch?