Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The Yankees have been far from impressive of late. Their recent homestand saw them lose series to the White and Red Sox, with the offense in particular falling flat without Aaron Judge around. The Captain may be out of commission for weeks to come still, so someone (or ideally, a few people) needs to step up in his absence.

The kids have struggled throughout the year, but now lately the veterans aren’t getting the job done either. DJ LeMahieu has been below-average for most of the year, Josh Donaldson hasn’t done much outside of the occasional homer, and Giancarlo Stanton could use a hot streak as well after coming off the IL. Anthony Rizzo has been similarly inept after being one of the bright spots in the lineup outside of Judge for the first few months. How can the team turn it around, and who risks losing their spot if they can’t do so soon? If you’ve got questions like this, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of June 15th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.