Yankees prospects: Palensky has first big Double-A game

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 7-4 vs. Norfolk Tides
RF Estevan Florial 2-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB — 14th dinger of the year
DH Franchy Cordero 1-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K
1B Andrés Chaparro 0-5, 4 K
LF Elijah Dunham 0-2, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K
2B Jamie Westbrook 2-3, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB
C Carlos Narvaez 2-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K, catcher interference
CF Brandon Lockridge 1-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K
SS Jesús Bastidas 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K
3B Wilmer Difo 1-4, 1 K, 1 CS
Tanner Tully 6.2 IP, 4 R, 2 BB, 6 K, 1 HR
Tanner Myatt 1.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 3 K (win)
Matt Bowman 1 IP, 0 R (save)
CRUSHED BY ESTEVAN FLORIAL!— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) June 11, 2023
Flo launches his 14th homer of the season 410 ft. to extend SWB's lead to 7-4 in Bottom 8. #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/0XcHFbhgQf
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W 10-2 at Hartford Yard Goats
SS Trey Sweeney 2-5, 1 2B, 1 R
CF Jasson Domínguez 2-4, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB
DH Austin Wells 0-4, 1 BB, 2 K
1B T.J. Rumfield 1-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K
3B Tyler Hardman 1-5, 1 R, 2 K
2B Caleb Durbin 3-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB
C Anthony Seigler 0-5, 1 K
LF Jeisson Rosario 1-2, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
LF Max Burt 0-1, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
RF Aaron Palensky 4-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB — first breakout game post-promotion
Clayton Beeter 5 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 6 K (win)
Zac Houston 1.2 IP, 2 R, 1 H, 5 K, 1 HR
Danny Watson 1.1 IP, 0 R, 2 K
Justin Wilson 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K
PALENSKY POWER— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 11, 2023
Aaron Palensky with his 2nd homer of the series to double our lead in the 5th. pic.twitter.com/tpxn1nFjMO
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 1-0 at Jersey Shore BlueClaws
SS Alexander Vargas 2-4, 1 R, 1 SB
2B Benjamin Cowles 1-2, 2 BB, throwing error
DH Josh Breaux 13, 1 BB, 1 K
1B Rafael Flores 1-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 K
RF Anthony Garcia 0-4, 4 K
C Antonio Gomez 2-4, 1 2B, 2 K, 1 CS
LF Grant Richardson 0-2, 1 BB, 1 K
CF Aldenis Sanchez 0-3, 2 K
3B Eduardo Torrealba 1-3, 1 K
Drew Thorpe 7 IP, 0 R, 5 H, 12 K (win) — what a gem of a start
Jack Neely 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H (hold)
Carlos Gomez 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K (save)
DREW THORPE IS ON FIRE!!!— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) June 11, 2023
He strikes out the side in the 5th for his 7th, 8th, and 9th Strikeout of the day @drewthorpe2 pic.twitter.com/J1OecSTg56
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 5-9 at Lakeland Flying Tigers
2B Jared Serna 2-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R — feasting on this level
CF Anthony Hall 0-4, 2 K
C Agustin Ramirez 0-2, 1 RBI
C Omar Martinez 0-1, 1 K
SS Brenny Escanio 0-4, 2 K
DH Matt Pita 0-4, 1 K
LF Christopher Familia 1-2, 1 R, 1 K
3B Jesus Rodriguez 2-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, throwing error
RF Tayler Aguilar 1-4, 2 K
1B Jake Palmer 0-2, 1 R, 1 BB
Baron Stuart 5.2 IP, 7 R, 6 ER, 6 H, 1 BB, 5 K, 2 HR (loss)
Ocean Gabonia 1.1 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 1 K
Adam Stone 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB
Florida Complex League Yankees: Off-day
Dominican Summer League Yankees: Off-day
Dominican Summer League Bombers: Off-day
