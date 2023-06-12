Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/12/23

Say what you will about the Aaron Judge-sized hole in the Yankees’ lineup currently, but the rest of the team has a lot of slack to pull and its showing of late. A homestand against two underperforming teams led to consecutive series losses, made even more frustrating by the fact that the pitching gave them every opportunity to win most of the games that they dropped (sorry Sevy, but you dropped the ball comparatively). Mid-June is not the time for several regulars to still be figuring things out, and they’ll need a few guys to pull it together fast to hold their own in a competitive playoff race.

Enough of my grouching, though. It’s a day to relax with no game to stress over, and it’ll be a simple one for us too. Jake starts us off with the recap of the rest of the league’s games, and Malachi has a Sequence of the Week ready to go on Clay Holmes’ duel with Justin Turner. After that, Andrew and Kunj have the latest podcast episode and I’ll put out the mailbag request.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who or what was the most worrying result from this homestand?

2. Who’s winning the upcoming bout of scuffling New York teams?