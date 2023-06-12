Podument Park Ep. 13: No Show (vs.) Sox

Welcome to another episode of Podument Park; please leave your socks at the door as they are not welcome on this podcast. As we saw during Aaron Judge’s first stint on the injured list earlier this year, this team has a tough time winning games, scoring runs, or convincing us that they’re actually living human beings when he’s not around. With the Dodger Stadium wall getting the last laugh over Judge, we saw a return to that form as the Yankees dropped a six-game homestand to the White Sox and Red Sox, winning just a game apiece in each series.

In addition to the offensive ineptitude on display this week, we discussed the air quality issues New York faced this week, the at least-commendable pitching, and some love was given to Billy McKinney, who has been one of the few to show signs of life this past week. Lastly, of course, there was the obligatory injury updates (please come back soon, Judge and Harrison Bader).

As always, the podcast ended with a look at the schedule and seemingly abundance of off-days coming up, the weekly check-in of Baseball Reference’s WAR leaderboard, and handing out of the Yankee and Manfred of the Week. Kind of a shocker the schedule-makers didn’t win Yankee of the Week for the sheer amount of offdays the Yankees have been gifted this week while they try to weather the Aaron Judge-less storm.

You can listen to the show at the link here or on any of your preferred podcast apps. We’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.