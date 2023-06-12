Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/12/23

New York Post | Mark W. Sanchez: It looks like the Aaron Judge situation is a good news, bad news kind of thing. Aaron Boone said on Saturday that the Captain is “doing a little bit better.” That’s the good news. The bad news is that there is still no timetable for the reigning MVP’s return. Evidently, the swelling has subsided around the injured toe, but not enough for the Yankees to make any kind of forecast for Judge’s return.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Another Yankee outfielder had an injury scare of his own Sunday afternoon. Facing Carlos Rodón during batting practice before the Sunday night game against Boston, Willie Calhoun took a fastball off his left arm. Calhoun was in evident pain, but toughed it out and remained in the Yankee lineup. No more injuries, please.

USA Today | Cesar Brioso: Continuing a theme ... anyone who was watching Saturday night’s Yankees-Red Sox tilt might have easily missed this, but longtime New York radio man John Sterling was struck by a foul ball late in the game. Justin Turner, hitting in the ninth, fouled off a pitch that flew back and struck Sterling in the head. Sterling, who’d just recently returned to the booth after illness, shrugged it off and continued to call the game, later vowing he was not headed to the IL.

Sports Illustrated | Matthew Postins: Looking ahead to the 2023 offseason, no story looms larger than the pending free agency of Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani. Ken Rosenthal, talking on the Flippin’ Bats podcast, opined that he thinks there is no way the Angels sign their transcendent two-way star this offseason. If he is right, and the Yankees decide to make a big push for Ohtani, that makes one fewer team with which to compete for Shohei’s unparalleled skillset. However, count me in the skeptics camp. I won’t hold my breath for the front office to make a serious push for the superstar.