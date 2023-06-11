Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/11/23

Sports Illustrated | Matthew Postins: Anthony Volpe may have graduated from the prospect rankings this season, but the Yankees still have a few top prospects to go around. Familiar names made it onto the latest MLB top 100 list, with Oswald Peraza and Jasson Domínguez landing at 57 and 58 respectively, while catcher Austin Wells snuck in at 93. Peraza himself is close to graduating from the list and has been tearing up Triple-A, so it’s only a matter of time until Domínguez reigns alone as the organization’s top prospect.

ESPN | Joon Lee: It’s well-known at this point that Aaron Boone has a flair for getting ejected, and he won’t hesitate to back up his guys and get some heat on him. The players certainly appreciate that, and they’ve even keyed in on some of his more iconic ways of getting the hook. From his infamous “savages in the box” rant to tossing his gum in sidearm fashion, there’s a style to Boone’s ejections that you’ve gotta give him some credit for.

NY Post | Andrew Crane: With Aaron Judge out, it’s all hands on deck to keep this lineup afloat. Anthony Rizzo had been one of the most consistent bats behind Judge up until recently, but a poorly-timed slump is not doing this team any favors. Still, you can’t control when slumps happen any more than you can work your way out of them, and Rizzo has confidence that a couple weeks won’t make or break his season as he tries to do just that.

Daytona Beach News-Journal | Chris Doyle: Former Yankees manager Joe Girardi has been out of the game for a minute after getting fired midseason last year following a two-year stint as Phillies manager. Girardi had an opportunity to end that when he was offered a chance to take the reins for a college program, the University of Central Florida, but he ultimately passed on that offer. Girardi has never managed outside of the big leagues, but he does have family roots down in Florida so this was a unique situation to consider.