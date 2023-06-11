Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/11/23

The first New York-Boston matchup of the season has been fittingly tight. The series opener on Friday night was a 3-2 Red Sox victory, one in which Anthony Volpe came within a few feet of walking things off in favor of the home team. Yesterday was another close affair, with a semi-surprising Domingo Germán/Tanner Houck pitchers duel emerging in a Yankee win. Brayan Bello and Clarke Schmidt will face off for the rubber match.

It’s Yankees-Red Sox on Sunday night, so we’ll have plenty of content to keep you occupied throughout the day. Start off with Madison’s recap of last night’s AL action, and with Kevin’s entry in the 1998 Yankees diary. Plus, Esteban will write in praise of Willie Calhoun’s recent play, Estevão wonders whether Luis Severino should drop the cutter experiment, and John takes a spin around Yankee social media.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Time: 7:35 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Questions/Prompts:

1. Can Willie Calhoun be an average regular?

2. Come the end of the season, where will Mike Trout rank in terms of WAR?