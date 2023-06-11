Yankees Social Media Spotlight: The Cabrera Brothers Reunite

It’s Sunday once again, and you know what that means — it’s time for our weekly social media roundup! As the Canada wildfires have blanketed New York City and the rest of the Northeast in smoke, let’s check in on our favorite members of the Yankees organization and see what they’ve been up to this week.

The Cabrera Brothers Reunite

Did you know that current Yankees rookie infielder/outfielder/hype man Oswaldo Cabrera was not the first member of his family to join the Yankees organization? Back in 2015, his brother Leobaldo signed as an international amateur with the Yankees, playing four seasons in the minors before ultimately getting released. He’s since been bouncing around the minors and independent leagues.

Earlier this week, Leobaldo and Oswaldo got together to celebrate...honestly, I’m not exactly sure what they’re celebrating, but still, it’s always good to see siblings spending time together.

Jake Bauers’ shares his gratefulness

Yankee outfielder/first baseman Jake Bauers has had a rollercoaster of a career. A former Top 100 prospect when he was with the Rays, the 27-year-old has been a part of two three-team deals (including the one that sent Trea Turner to the Nationals) and has been traded for a player to be named later or cash considerations twice (most recently, when the Yankees purchased his contract from the Reds last June). Because of all this adversity, now that he’s finally showing some of the pop that made him such a high-profile prospect, he has shown a lot of gratitude for his time in the Bronx.

Randy Vásquez is back in the Bronx

When Nestor Cortes hit the injured list with a shoulder issue earlier in the week — the fourth Yankees starting pitcher to hit the shelf in the two months of the season! — the Yankees needed another starting pitcher. After Jhony Brito struggled in the latter part of his first stint in the rotation, the Yankees turned to Randy Vásquez...a fact that we knew even before it was announced, as the rookie pitcher began posting on social media that he was in New York.

Can’t say I blame him for being excited. And after his dominant outing on Thursday, I’m sure the Yankees were excited, too.

Anthony Rizzo asks for an autograph

We wrap up this week’s social media roundup with an adorable little moment at Yankee Stadium. After signing balls for a pair of young fans donning his jersey, Rizzo instructed the kids to sign it too. Just an adorable little moment.