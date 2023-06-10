Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/10/23

Yahoo! Sports | Phillip Martinez: One of the side effects of Aaron Judge’s toe injury is the possibility of more outfield time for Giancarlo Stanton, but Aaron Boone may be reining those thoughts in. The Yankee manager spoke ahead of the series opener with the Red Sox yesterday — a game Stanton DH’d in — and recommitted to the team’s approach of getting Stanton work pregame and monitoring how his body responds before building him into the outfield rotation. It may be frustrating with a number of Yankee hitters who could stand some time sliding into DH, but with no Judge, the team does need to be careful with the offensive weapons it has left.

Sports Illustrated | Brady Farkas: Carlos Rodón continues to make rehab progress, sitting between 92-94 mph with his fastball during a 20-pitch bullpen session this week. Indications are that the left-hander could return before the All-Star break — not what anyone had in mind for his first season in New York, but at this point, we need as much Carlos as possible.

FanGraphs | Dan Szymborski: We all knew the Yankees lineup was going to be top-heavy, and with Aaron Judge out the relative depth of the offense is being truly tested. Depending on how you view the ZiPS projection system, some of that depth could be due for positive regression. Both Gleyber Torres and Anthony Volpe rank among the game’s biggest underachievers relative to their projection batted ball baseline, and DJ LeMahieu is striking out at a higher rate than his trendline would suggest will continue. Maybe this means that an offensive spark is coming, or maybe it means that ZiPS’ own baseline needs adjustment. As they say, that’s why we play the games.

New York Post | Mark W. Sanchez: A scheduling quirk for June gives the Yankees every Monday of the month off, on top of an offday next Thursday. This means the club can drop the fifth starter for the next three weeks, running a four-man rotation with all four pitching on normal rest. Alternatively, this gives the Yankees the chance to skip a Gerrit Cole or Luis Severino start, buying extra rest and hopefully keeping one of their important arms a little more fresh for the dog days of August and a potential playoff run.

MLB Trade Rumors | Anthony Franco: Bookending our news with Aaron Boone announcements, the Yankee skipper also disclosed that outfielder Greg Allen will likely miss at least six weeks with his hip flexor injury. This is the second straight year Allen has seen significant IL time, missing a chunk of the 2022 season with a hamstring injury, and is a big part of why he can’t quite establish himself as an MLB regular.