Yankees prospects: Jasson Domínguez homers, drives in five

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 4-8 vs. Norfolk Tides

CF Estevan Florial 0-4, BB, 3 K — lost a ball in the lights that went for an inside-the-parker, not what you want

SS Oswald Peraza 1-4, BB, RBI, 2 K, fielding error

RF Elijah Dunham 2-5, 2B, 2 K

DH Andrés Chaparro 1-4, 2B, BB

C Ben Rortvedt 1-4, 3 K

1B Rodolfo Durán 2-4, K

LF Franchy Cordero 2-3, HR, 3 RBI, K, SF

2B Jesús Bastidas 1-4, 3B, 3 K, fielding error

3B Wilmer Difo 0-4, K

Jhony Brito 5.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R (6 ER), 4 BB, 4 K, 3 HR, HBP, pitch timer violation (loss) — Randy Vásquez just a bit better the other day

Michael Feliz 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 3 K, HR

Deivi García 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 2 K, HR, pitch timer violation

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 11-4 at Hartford Yard Goats

SS Trey Sweeney 1-5, 2B, BB, RBI, K

CF Jasson Domínguez 2-6, 2B, HR, 5 RBI, 3 K — The Martian goes ka-boom!

C Austin Wells 0-4, BB, 2 K, PB, picked off a runner at second

3B Tyler Hardman 1-4, RBI, K, SF, 2 SB, fielding error

2B Caleb Durbin 0-5, K

1B T.J. Rumfield 1-4, HR, BB, RBI, K

LF Jeisson Rosario 1-4, BB, RBI, 2 K, SB

RF Aaron Palensky 0-1, 2 BB, K, 2 HBP

DH Mickey Gasper 2-3, 2B, HR, 2 BB, 2 RBI

Yoendrys Gómez 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K, pickoff

Edgar Barclay 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 2 K

Steven Jennings 1.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 3 K, HBP

Blas Castano 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K, pitch timer violation

New opponent, same Jasson Domínguez.



The top-ranked @Yankees prospect takes flight again for the @SOMPatriots: pic.twitter.com/WIrk45aDbR — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 10, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 8-4 at Jersey Shore BlueClaws

CF Spencer Jones 0-5, K, SB — 14th steal

SS Benjamin Cowles 1-4, BB, RBI

DH Rafael Flores 1-5, 3 K, GIDP

LF Anthony Garcia 3-5, K

1B Spencer Henson 1-4, IBB, K

RF Grant Richardson 3-4, 2B, 3B, BB, 2 RBI — homer shy of the cycle, but also you need to see this clip at the end of his last at-bat

2B Eduardo Torrealba 2-4, 3 RBI, K, SF

3B Marcos Cabrera 0-4, BB

C Juan Crisp 0-3, BB, K

PR Kyle Battle 0-0

C Antonio Gomez 0-0

Juan Carela 5.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 10 K, HBP — dialing up the K’s!

Bailey Dees 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Ryan Anderson 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Nick Paciorek 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, WP

Indigo Diaz 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 2 K

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!?!?!



Grant Richardson reaches on a wild sequence, and after the play was over, the ball was thrown out of play advancing Grant all the way to 3rd with another HUGE play!



We lead 7-3 pic.twitter.com/SSF4BYx03j — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) June 10, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 12-5 at Lakeland Flying Tigers

2B Jared Serna 2-5, HR, BB, 2 RBI, 2 K — 10th dinger, 389-foot bomb

LF Daury Arias 0-6, K

C Agustin Ramirez 3-4, 2 BB, K

CF Anthony Hall 2-5, 2B, BB, K, fielding error

SS Brenny Escanio 2-5, 3B, 2 RBI

DH Christopher Familia 3-5, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, K — 421 feet, 108.5-mph exit velo on dinger (and 110 on double), crushing it since May 30th promotion; fifth-straight game going yard

3B Jesus Rodriguez 2-5, HR, 2 RBI, K — 385-foot homer

RF Tayler Aguilar 1-5, 2 K, SB

1B Beau Brewer 2-5, RBI

Sean Hermann 3.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R (5 ER), 5 BB, 1 K

Yorlin Calderon 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Geoffrey Gilbert 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (win)

Cole Ayers 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, WP

FCL Yankees: L, 2-4 at FCL Phillies

2B Keiner Delgado 1-4, BB, K, SB

DH Roderick Arias 0-3, BB

CF Willy Montero 2-3, 2B, BB, RBI — off to a red-hot start

SS Hans Montero 1-4, 2B, throwing error

3B Enmanuel Tejeda 0-4, RBI, 2 K, throwing error

LF John Cruz 0-4, K

RF Dayro Perez 2-4

C Manuel Palencia 0-2, throwing error

PH-C Edinson Duran 1-2, K, picked off first

1B Kelvin Espino 1-4, 3 K

Cam Schlittler 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 5 K — pro debut for 2022 seventh-rounder

Pablo Mujica 2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K (loss)

Nolberto Henriquez 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 0 K

Osiel Rodriguez 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

DSL Yankees: W, 6-3 vs. DSL Rangers Blue

SS Luis Suarez 2-4, 2 2B, K, SB — also off to strong start

3B Santiago Gomez 0-3, BB, 2 K, SB

RF Jhon Imbert 2-3, BB, K, picked off first

1B Luis Ogando 0-2, 2 BB, RBI, K

C Gabriel Bersing 1-4, K

2B Luis Escudero 2-4, 2B, K

DH Jelson Coca 1-4, 2 RBI, K

LF Niurby Asigen 0-3, 2 K

CF Andry Javier 0-3

Wilfrido Bido 2.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R (2 ER), 5 BB, 2 K — well at least it was hitless??

Sabier Marte 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Dari Brito 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, HBP

Pedro Rodriguez 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K (win)

DSL Bombers: W, 9-4 at DSL Rockies

3B Juan Matheus 1-4, BB, 2 K, 2 SB

CF Gabriel Lara 3-5, 2 2B, 3B, K — XBH galore!

DH Gabriel Terrero 1-5, 2 RBI, K, SB

C Johan Contreras 1-3, RBI, 2 K, 2 HBP

LF David Beckles 0-5, K, GIDP

2B Abrahan Ramirez 2-3, 2B, BB, RBI

1B Adrian Gonzalez 1-4 — this A-Gone was born in 2005 rather than 1982, lol

SS Rafael Martinez 2-4, 2 RBI, SB, picked off second

RF Darwin Castillo 0-2, RBI, SF, HBP, CS

Omar Gonzalez 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 6 K, WP

Michell Chirinos 0 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, HBP — infinite ERA

Hansel Rosario 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, 2 WP, throwing error (win)

Keninson Diaz 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 3 K

Rafelin Nivar 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, WP