Yankees prospects: Jasson Domínguez homers, drives in five

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 4-8 vs. Norfolk Tides
CF Estevan Florial 0-4, BB, 3 K — lost a ball in the lights that went for an inside-the-parker, not what you want
SS Oswald Peraza 1-4, BB, RBI, 2 K, fielding error
RF Elijah Dunham 2-5, 2B, 2 K
DH Andrés Chaparro 1-4, 2B, BB
C Ben Rortvedt 1-4, 3 K
1B Rodolfo Durán 2-4, K
LF Franchy Cordero 2-3, HR, 3 RBI, K, SF
2B Jesús Bastidas 1-4, 3B, 3 K, fielding error
3B Wilmer Difo 0-4, K
Jhony Brito 5.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R (6 ER), 4 BB, 4 K, 3 HR, HBP, pitch timer violation (loss) — Randy Vásquez just a bit better the other day
Michael Feliz 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 3 K, HR
Deivi García 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 2 K, HR, pitch timer violation
This triple is marvelous #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/ISsVHiR0bt— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) June 10, 2023
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 11-4 at Hartford Yard Goats
SS Trey Sweeney 1-5, 2B, BB, RBI, K
CF Jasson Domínguez 2-6, 2B, HR, 5 RBI, 3 K — The Martian goes ka-boom!
C Austin Wells 0-4, BB, 2 K, PB, picked off a runner at second
3B Tyler Hardman 1-4, RBI, K, SF, 2 SB, fielding error
2B Caleb Durbin 0-5, K
1B T.J. Rumfield 1-4, HR, BB, RBI, K
LF Jeisson Rosario 1-4, BB, RBI, 2 K, SB
RF Aaron Palensky 0-1, 2 BB, K, 2 HBP
DH Mickey Gasper 2-3, 2B, HR, 2 BB, 2 RBI
Yoendrys Gómez 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K, pickoff
Edgar Barclay 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 2 K
Steven Jennings 1.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 3 K, HBP
Blas Castano 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K, pitch timer violation
New opponent, same Jasson Domínguez.— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 10, 2023
The top-ranked @Yankees prospect takes flight again for the @SOMPatriots: pic.twitter.com/WIrk45aDbR
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 8-4 at Jersey Shore BlueClaws
CF Spencer Jones 0-5, K, SB — 14th steal
SS Benjamin Cowles 1-4, BB, RBI
DH Rafael Flores 1-5, 3 K, GIDP
LF Anthony Garcia 3-5, K
1B Spencer Henson 1-4, IBB, K
RF Grant Richardson 3-4, 2B, 3B, BB, 2 RBI — homer shy of the cycle, but also you need to see this clip at the end of his last at-bat
2B Eduardo Torrealba 2-4, 3 RBI, K, SF
3B Marcos Cabrera 0-4, BB
C Juan Crisp 0-3, BB, K
PR Kyle Battle 0-0
C Antonio Gomez 0-0
Juan Carela 5.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 10 K, HBP — dialing up the K’s!
Bailey Dees 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K
Ryan Anderson 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Nick Paciorek 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, WP
Indigo Diaz 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 2 K
WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!?!?!— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) June 10, 2023
Grant Richardson reaches on a wild sequence, and after the play was over, the ball was thrown out of play advancing Grant all the way to 3rd with another HUGE play!
We lead 7-3 pic.twitter.com/SSF4BYx03j
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 12-5 at Lakeland Flying Tigers
2B Jared Serna 2-5, HR, BB, 2 RBI, 2 K — 10th dinger, 389-foot bomb
LF Daury Arias 0-6, K
C Agustin Ramirez 3-4, 2 BB, K
CF Anthony Hall 2-5, 2B, BB, K, fielding error
SS Brenny Escanio 2-5, 3B, 2 RBI
DH Christopher Familia 3-5, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, K — 421 feet, 108.5-mph exit velo on dinger (and 110 on double), crushing it since May 30th promotion; fifth-straight game going yard
3B Jesus Rodriguez 2-5, HR, 2 RBI, K — 385-foot homer
RF Tayler Aguilar 1-5, 2 K, SB
1B Beau Brewer 2-5, RBI
Sean Hermann 3.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R (5 ER), 5 BB, 1 K
Yorlin Calderon 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K
Geoffrey Gilbert 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (win)
Cole Ayers 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, WP
FCL Yankees: L, 2-4 at FCL Phillies
2B Keiner Delgado 1-4, BB, K, SB
DH Roderick Arias 0-3, BB
CF Willy Montero 2-3, 2B, BB, RBI — off to a red-hot start
SS Hans Montero 1-4, 2B, throwing error
3B Enmanuel Tejeda 0-4, RBI, 2 K, throwing error
LF John Cruz 0-4, K
RF Dayro Perez 2-4
C Manuel Palencia 0-2, throwing error
PH-C Edinson Duran 1-2, K, picked off first
1B Kelvin Espino 1-4, 3 K
Cam Schlittler 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 5 K — pro debut for 2022 seventh-rounder
Pablo Mujica 2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K (loss)
Nolberto Henriquez 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 0 K
Osiel Rodriguez 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
DSL Yankees: W, 6-3 vs. DSL Rangers Blue
SS Luis Suarez 2-4, 2 2B, K, SB — also off to strong start
3B Santiago Gomez 0-3, BB, 2 K, SB
RF Jhon Imbert 2-3, BB, K, picked off first
1B Luis Ogando 0-2, 2 BB, RBI, K
C Gabriel Bersing 1-4, K
2B Luis Escudero 2-4, 2B, K
DH Jelson Coca 1-4, 2 RBI, K
LF Niurby Asigen 0-3, 2 K
CF Andry Javier 0-3
Wilfrido Bido 2.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R (2 ER), 5 BB, 2 K — well at least it was hitless??
Sabier Marte 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Dari Brito 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, HBP
Pedro Rodriguez 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K (win)
DSL Bombers: W, 9-4 at DSL Rockies
3B Juan Matheus 1-4, BB, 2 K, 2 SB
CF Gabriel Lara 3-5, 2 2B, 3B, K — XBH galore!
DH Gabriel Terrero 1-5, 2 RBI, K, SB
C Johan Contreras 1-3, RBI, 2 K, 2 HBP
LF David Beckles 0-5, K, GIDP
2B Abrahan Ramirez 2-3, 2B, BB, RBI
1B Adrian Gonzalez 1-4 — this A-Gone was born in 2005 rather than 1982, lol
SS Rafael Martinez 2-4, 2 RBI, SB, picked off second
RF Darwin Castillo 0-2, RBI, SF, HBP, CS
Omar Gonzalez 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 6 K, WP
Michell Chirinos 0 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, HBP — infinite ERA
Hansel Rosario 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, 2 WP, throwing error (win)
Keninson Diaz 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 3 K
Rafelin Nivar 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, WP
