Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/10/23

I was on recap duty last night as well in addition to editing, so I’m not going to fully rehash everything. But boy, was that a frustrating L that the Yankees could have won if things were going better right now. Alas, that is not the universe we’re living in and it turned into a one-run loss. The Yankees rarely seem to click without Aaron Judge, but they’re going to have to figure something because I don’t think this toe injury is going to be as quick a turnaround as the hip strain earlier in 2023. More hitters need to step up.

Today on the site, Peter will recap Friday night around the scene of the Yankees’ top rivals, John will discuss the (relatively) early returns on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s outfield defense, and Matt will check in with the 1998 Yankees’ series in Montreal 25 years ago. Malachi will then break down one of Randy Vásquez’s matchups from his Thursday night return for his Sequence of the Week, and from there we’ll wait until first pitch of Yankees/Red Sox for more.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Time: 7:35 p.m. EST

TV: Fox

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Questions/Prompts:

1. Do you feel the same way about watching Yankees/Red Sox games as you once did, or are they just another annoying division rival?

2. Is Elly De La Cruz already the most exciting rookie in baseball?