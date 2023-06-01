Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/1/23

CBS Sports | Mike Axisa: The Yankees were very good in May, led by an on-fire Aaron Judge. They went from just .500 in April, to well above that now. Despite that, the Yankees didn’t gain as much ground as you might expect in the AL East, thanks to the Rays and Orioles’ hot starts to the season. However, there’s still plenty of season left to go, and here are some things that could go in their favor and help the Yankees close the gap in the division.

NJ.com | Randy Miller: Harrison Bader’s injury was deemed bad enough to land him on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday, but the Yankees are hopeful he won’t spend much longer than that on the shelf. His hamstring strain was deemed bad enough to warrant a stint on the IL, especially since speed and moving in the outfield are such an important part of his game, but it is a low grade strain.

Elsewhere among the Yankee injured is Anthony Rizzo, who was out again on Wednesday in the aftermath of hurting his neck in a collision on Sunday. However, he’s expected to be back in the lineup on Friday:

Yankees lineup: still no Rizzo, likely back on Friday in LA pic.twitter.com/k3m6IPecW8 — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) May 31, 2023

In better injury news, you can add Giancarlo Stanton to the list of Yankees expected back soon, as he — along with Tommy Kahnle and Josh Donaldson — is set to join the team out in LA ahead of a series with the Dodgers:

Giancarlo Stanton is flying to Los Angeles with Josh Donaldson and Tommy Kahnle. #Yankees — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) May 31, 2023

Aaron Boone on the possibility of activating Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson & Tommy Kahnle on Friday:



“They’ve all been doing pretty well here for a while ... for the most part, I feel like they’re ready to go.” — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) June 1, 2023

As for who from the Yankees roster goes down when those that trio returns, YES Network’s Jack Curry has the likely answer:

As the Yankees add Stanton, Donaldson and Kahnle to their 26-man roster, one of the moves will be optioning Cabrera to AAA. Cordero and Krook also likely to lose roster spots. — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) June 1, 2023

Franchy Cordero and Matt Krook were more recent, temporary additions, so no shock there. Unfortunately, it’s not terribly surprising that Oswaldo Cabrera is facing a likely demotion. The versatile utilityman is hitting just .195/.246/.292 on the year with a 46 wRC+ in 50 games.

New York Post | Andrew Battifarano: Aaron Hicks finally found a landing spot after the Yankees DFAed him, and it wasn’t very far. A fellow AL East contending Orioles’ team picked up Hicks earlier this week as they deal with the aftermath of losing Cedric Mullins to injury. Baltimore is hopeful that Hicks can bounce back for them, and he did get off to a solid start in his first game for them on Wednesday.