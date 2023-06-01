Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/1/23

The Yankees came close to rolling into this off-day in perfect fashion. Alas, their win streak was snapped in extra innings in Seattle, meaning they’ll have to stew on the tough loss as they make the trip down the West Coast to Los Angeles. There, the Dodgers will await, and the Yankees will try to start off June right, coming out of May having won as many games as any team in baseball.

We’ll have plenty to keep you company as we get through this off-day. Peter will start us off with a recap of Wednesday’s AL action, and after, Noah analyzes Albert Abreu’s pitch mix, with the right-hander potentially on the chopping block as a few Yankees near a return from the IL. Also, Esteban delivers his At-Bat of the Week, Malachi discusses how so few of the pitching prospects Brian Cashman has recently dealt away have come back to haunt the team, and Alex takes a look at Aaron Boone’s newfound tendency to get ejected.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day

Questions/Prompts:

1. Has Clarke Schmidt righted the ship?

2. Do you see Isiah Kiner-Falefa as a positive contributor now?