Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/9/23

The Yankees scored seven runs in each of the last two games, but I don’t think anyone watching their lineup in the time since Aaron Judge last played would believe that they didn’t miss him. They’re just not the same ballclub without the defending MVP. He’s due back today and we can’t wait to see him.

Today on the site, Marcus will look back at the past week of Baby Bomber action, Madison will handle the Rivalry Roundup, and Sam will delve into which of Clarke Schmidt or Jhony Brito should be booted from the rotation when Luis Severino returns from the rehab assignment that he’s about to begin. Later on, Josh will check in on an elusive bad day from the ‘98 Yankees, Jeff will explore what Domingo Germán is doing to get more whiffs in 2023, and Estevão will make the case for the Yankees going with a closer by committee.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, NBCSCA

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Predict Aaron Judge’s batting line tonight in his return.

2. Will the Knicks make this a series again or are they going down in Game 5?