Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The Yankees’ first clash with the current AL East leaders truly didn’t go the way they would’ve hoped. The team lost two games that they had solid shots at winning while salvaging a game that looked doomed, all to still fall back a game in the standings with a significant deficit already forming. It’s not what you want, as a former manager was wont to say.

Still, not all appears to be as bad as it could. The offense has gotten an injection with Harrsion Bader making his season debut, and with Aaron Judge slated to return alongside him the top of the lineup can begin to resemble a competent offense again. There’s also a growing sense of legitimacy around some of the relievers that have filled in for the team, as Ian Hamilton and Jimmy Cordero slowly are claiming more significant innings late in games. Will they have the firepower to start making headway into the playoff race this month, or will further reinforcements (from within or externally) be needed? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of May 11th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.