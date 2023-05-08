Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/8/23

Well, it almost seemed like the Yankees had righted the ship. They played a weekend’s worth of close games against the Rays, and with Gerrit Cole staked to a 6-0 lead, it looked like they would return home with a series win. Instead, they added another contender to a crowded field for the “Most Frustrating Loss of the Year” award. Perhaps a small pyrrhic victory was won in showing that this Yankee team certainly can beat this Rays team, but it would feel a whole lot better if they actually did it.

It’s another busy day on the site, which you can get started with Andrew’s review of yesterday’s AL action. Later, Peter previews the upcoming home series against the Oakland, John writes an entry in our 1998 Yankees diary, and Malachi analyzes Clarke Schmidt’s struggles in his Sequence of the Week series. And in the afternoon, Andrew and Kunj record another episode of Podument Park, and Madison puts out the call for this week’s mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, NBCSCA

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will the Yankees get things turned around with this series against Oakland?

2. Will the Knicks get things turned around in their playoff series with the Heat?