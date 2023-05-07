New York Yankees @ Tampa Bay Rays: Gerrit Cole vs. Javy Guerra

It’s been two skin-of-the-teeth games for the Yankees in this series against the Rays, but despite the stress and difference in the standings, they have a chance to take a series win on the road against MLB’s best team. They’ve got the man on the hill to do it too, as Gerrit Cole takes the ball and the club is undefeated this year in his starts.

It’s funny that it feels like Cole has another level to get to this season. His fastball, always among the best pitches in the game, is actually a tick lower than we’ve seen to open the season. His walk rate is the highest its been as a Yankee. It’s amazing that he has already been one of the very best pitchers in baseball, and it seems there’s potential for him to improve.

For Cole, it’s all about limiting home runs. Nobody has taken him deep so far this year, which makes it really hard to put up crooked numbers against him. That will change, as someone will eventually hit a home run ... but if he can go one more day with no dingers allowed, the Yankees have a really good chance of winning this game. The all-too-familiar challenge will just be scoring runs with this depleted lineup.

Swingman Javy Guerra will make his second start of the year for Tampa, in the opener role. He’s struggled with his command, walking twice as many batters as he’s struck out. Discipline will be the key given that Guerra won’t face more than four or five hitters — wait for a good pitch, and if it doesn’t come, pass the torch.

