Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/7/23

If you asked me what the most optimistic outcome the Yankees could find themselves in entering the final game of this first meeting with the Rays, it might just be the one they wound up with. Splitting the first two games and entering the rubber match with their ace lined up against a bullpen game is at the very least a recipe for success. They’ll need a lot more than making up a single game over three tries to close the gap that has already opened up in the division, but considering the current state of these two teams a series win in and of itself would be a triumph.

There’s not a lot to get into before the matinee gets underway. Noah starts off by going over the latest fan polls regarding expectations for the team, Matt dives into the weird and random occurrences that happened over the first month of the year, and after the game John brings in the latest social media spotlight.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 1:40 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Sun

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will the lineup look competent enough once Judge and Bader are both back in the lineup?

2. Given the defensive struggles, should the Jake Bauers experiment end, or are the other options not appealing enough?