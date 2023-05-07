Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Willie Calhoun’s big week

It’s Sunday once again, and you know what that means — it’s time for our weekly social media roundup! Willie Calhoun leads off this week. While his career in pinstripes has so far been a bit of a rollercoaster, these past seven days have been not only among the most important of his Yankees career, but of his life. Let’s get started!

Willie Calhoun’s Big Week

Yankee outfielder Willie Calhoun quickly became a target of fan frustration during the team’s rough stretch, as he slashed just .220/.250/.244 in his first 13 games in pinstripes. On May 2nd and 3rd, however, he came through with two key home runs to help the Bombers take the series against the Cleveland Guardians. To commemorate his first Yankee blasts, Calhoun turned to Instagram to celebrate.

His first Yankee home runs, however, were not his biggest accomplishment of the week. Calhoun announced that his family is expecting a baby boy. Join us in sending our congratulations to the Calhoun family!

Happy B-Day, Chappy!

On Thursday night, Scranton RailRiders third baseman Andrés Chaparro turned 24 years old, and both the Scranton twitter account and Chappy’s personal account highlighted the occasion with a call for fans to celebrate with him at the ballpark.

For fans that took up the team’s offer, they were rewarded with an absolute gem of a ballgame, one that Chaparro took to Instagram to celebrate.

Randy Vásquez, Brando Mayea post highlights

Just like last week, we round out this week’s roundup by heading down to the farm and checking out the highlights that the Yankees’ prospects decided to decorate their social media accounts with; this time around, we check out Randy Vásquez and Brando Mayea.