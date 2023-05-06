Yankees prospects: Austin Wells hits first Double-A homer of 2023

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 1-4 vs. Rochester Red Wings
SS Wilmer Difo 0-3, BB, 2 K, CS (picked off)
LF Kole Calhoun 2-4, 2B, K
CF Elijah Dunham 0-3, BB, 2 K
RF Franchy Cordero 0-2, 2 BB, K
DH Ben Rortvedt 0-4, K
2B Jamie Westbrook 0-4
1B Billy McKinney 0-2, 2 BB, K
C Rodolfo Durán 1-3, 2B, BB
3B Jesús Bastidas 1-4, 2B, BB, 3 K
Randy Vásquez 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 8 K, HBP, WP, balk (loss)
Barrett Loseke 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K
Aaron McGarity 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, HR
Vamos Vásquez— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) May 6, 2023
5.0 IP // 6 H // 3 R // 1 BB // 8 K #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/vyaHttb0we
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 2-0 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies
CF Jasson Domínguez 1-4, K
C Austin Wells 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, K — dingered in first full catching appearance since rehab
3B Tyler Hardman 1-3, BB, K, CS
LF Jeisson Rosario 0-3, K
DH Carlos Narvaez 0-3, 2 K
RF Brandon Lockridge 1-3, K
1B Eric Wagaman 1-3, K, 2 SB
SS Max Burt 0-3, K
2B Eduardo Torrealba 0-2, BB
Clayton Beeter 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11 K — I audibly whistled reading this line
Steven Jennings 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (win)
Tanner Myatt 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save)
AUSTIN WELLS FOR THE LEAD!— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 6, 2023
The @Yankees No. 3 prospect launches his first homer of the season in Somerset and it's a BIG ONE! pic.twitter.com/zi3BrlwJPg
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 3-2 vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks
CF Spencer Jones 1-4, 2 K, picked off
DH Alexander Vargas 0-4, 2 K
LF Aaron Palesky 1-4, K
1B Spencer Henson 1-4, HR, RBI, K. SB — sixth homer of 2023, scored on walk-off wild pitch
C Rafael Flores 1-3, BB
RF Grant Richardson 1-4, 2 K
3B Marcos Cabrera 0-2, BB, K
SS Benjamin Cowles 1-3, RBI, K, GIDP — fifth homer of 2023
2B Luis Santos 0-3, 2 K
Zach Messinger 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB 5 K, WP
Juan Carela 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 3 K (win)
BEN COWLES CLUTCH OPPO TACO!!!— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 6, 2023
We take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 8th! pic.twitter.com/tRuK6EMs6q
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 6-7 vs. Bradenton Marauders
CF Daury Arias 1-3, 2B, RBI, K
CF Alan Mejia 0-1, BB, CS (picked off)
SS Jared Serna 2-3, 2B, HR, 2 BB, RBI, throwing error — 414. ft. dinger
C Agustin Ramirez 1-5, 2B, K
LF Anthony Hall 1-2, 2B, BB, HBP
2B Dayro Perez 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, K — first bomb of 2023
DH Nelson Medina 0-4
1B Omar Martinez 1-3, HR, BB, RBI, K — 425 ft. dinger, hardest hit of day (106.8 mph)
3B Ronny Rojas 0-4, K
RF Felix Negueis 0-3, K, HBP
Sean Hermann 4.2 IP, 8 H, 7 R (7 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, 2 HR, 2 WP, pitch timer violation (loss) — has had better days, I’m sure
Shane Gray 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K
Yorlin Calderon 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Loading comments...