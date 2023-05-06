Yankees prospects: Austin Wells hits first Double-A homer of 2023

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 1-4 vs. Rochester Red Wings

SS Wilmer Difo 0-3, BB, 2 K, CS (picked off)

LF Kole Calhoun 2-4, 2B, K

CF Elijah Dunham 0-3, BB, 2 K

RF Franchy Cordero 0-2, 2 BB, K

DH Ben Rortvedt 0-4, K

2B Jamie Westbrook 0-4

1B Billy McKinney 0-2, 2 BB, K

C Rodolfo Durán 1-3, 2B, BB

3B Jesús Bastidas 1-4, 2B, BB, 3 K

Randy Vásquez 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 8 K, HBP, WP, balk (loss)

Barrett Loseke 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Aaron McGarity 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, HR

Vamos Vásquez



5.0 IP // 6 H // 3 R // 1 BB // 8 K #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/vyaHttb0we — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) May 6, 2023

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 2-0 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies

CF Jasson Domínguez 1-4, K

C Austin Wells 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, K — dingered in first full catching appearance since rehab

3B Tyler Hardman 1-3, BB, K, CS

LF Jeisson Rosario 0-3, K

DH Carlos Narvaez 0-3, 2 K

RF Brandon Lockridge 1-3, K

1B Eric Wagaman 1-3, K, 2 SB

SS Max Burt 0-3, K

2B Eduardo Torrealba 0-2, BB

Clayton Beeter 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11 K — I audibly whistled reading this line

Steven Jennings 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (win)

Tanner Myatt 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save)

AUSTIN WELLS FOR THE LEAD!



The @Yankees No. 3 prospect launches his first homer of the season in Somerset and it's a BIG ONE! pic.twitter.com/zi3BrlwJPg — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 6, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 3-2 vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks

CF Spencer Jones 1-4, 2 K, picked off

DH Alexander Vargas 0-4, 2 K

LF Aaron Palesky 1-4, K

1B Spencer Henson 1-4, HR, RBI, K. SB — sixth homer of 2023, scored on walk-off wild pitch

C Rafael Flores 1-3, BB

RF Grant Richardson 1-4, 2 K

3B Marcos Cabrera 0-2, BB, K

SS Benjamin Cowles 1-3, RBI, K, GIDP — fifth homer of 2023

2B Luis Santos 0-3, 2 K

Zach Messinger 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB 5 K, WP

Juan Carela 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 3 K (win)

BEN COWLES CLUTCH OPPO TACO!!!



We take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 8th! pic.twitter.com/tRuK6EMs6q — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 6, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 6-7 vs. Bradenton Marauders

CF Daury Arias 1-3, 2B, RBI, K

CF Alan Mejia 0-1, BB, CS (picked off)

SS Jared Serna 2-3, 2B, HR, 2 BB, RBI, throwing error — 414. ft. dinger

C Agustin Ramirez 1-5, 2B, K

LF Anthony Hall 1-2, 2B, BB, HBP

2B Dayro Perez 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, K — first bomb of 2023

DH Nelson Medina 0-4

1B Omar Martinez 1-3, HR, BB, RBI, K — 425 ft. dinger, hardest hit of day (106.8 mph)

3B Ronny Rojas 0-4, K

RF Felix Negueis 0-3, K, HBP

Sean Hermann 4.2 IP, 8 H, 7 R (7 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, 2 HR, 2 WP, pitch timer violation (loss) — has had better days, I’m sure

Shane Gray 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

Yorlin Calderon 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K