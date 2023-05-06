Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/6/23

Regarding last night’s Yankees game, the team is fully putting their B-squad players in spots to look bad for a club that is now fully a last-place team. It’s not the players’ fault that they’re the ones who have to look bad. It’s on the Yankees—literally the New York Yankees—for deciding that Jake Bauers is the best that they can do to back up in left field and that Isiah Kiner-Falefa (and on a related note, Aaron Hicks) is the best that they can do for a pinch-hit option.

another instance of being put in a position to fail https://t.co/PFKgHXriQ6 — Andrew Mearns (@MearnsPSA) May 6, 2023

It sucks and injuries can’t be an excuse when you stack your roster this way. We’ll all keep watching here at PSA but I don’t blame anyone for taking a hiatus.

Today on the site, Matt will recap that Yankees’ top rivals’ results from yesterday, Estevão will detail how the Rays have overcome their own slew of pitching injuries, and Matt will return to check in on a disastrous start from David Wells that somehow turned into a Yankees win anyway in more ways than one because #1998YankeesThings, baby. Later on, Madison will answer your mailbag questions.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 4:10 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Sun

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Questions/Prompts

1. How many starts will Carlos Rodón make this season?

2. When you think “Tampa Bay Devil Rays,” who is the first player that pops in your mind?