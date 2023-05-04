Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/4/23

Sports Illustrated | Karl Rassmussen: Brian Cashman had one of his periodic face-to-face sitdowns with Yankee media yesterday, imploring the fanbase to have faith the club will pick itself up. Cashman stressed just how much baseball is left to play, implying the sluggish start to the season is more noise than signal. While reinforcements will eventually arrive, fans can be forgiven for their disappointment in the team being in last place a full month in.

NBC Sports Edge: The Yankees eked out an extra-innings win and series victory last night, but it got a little ugly for them toward the end. First, the recently recovered Harrison Bader had to leave the game in the top of the ninth when his dive for Cleveland’s then-go-ahead hit collided with Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s knee. He’ll undergo tests, but seemed to be in good spirits postgame and the team thinks that he will be fine.

Oswald Peraza’s status is much less certain. He pinch-ran for Anthony Rizzo in the home half of the ninth and stole second base. As he ran though, he took some awkward steps and eventually rolled his ankle. He will undergo X-rays to determine if an IL stint is required.

Also, as a side note just because it also came up yesterday, Nestor Cortes will not pitch this weekend in Tampa Bay when his regular turn comes up. He is simply sick and recovering from strep throat, so he will pitch Monday instead.

Daily News | Gary Phillips: At time of writing, Anthony Volpe is a perfect 10-for-10 in stolen bases. The Yankees haven’t been a menace on the basepaths in some time, but the rookie is bringing his own personal brand of torment to opposing pitchers. Not only has he been picking the perfect times to go, Volpe’s leaned into how much he can thrown off a pitcher with his demonstrative leadoffs, whether or not he actually takes a chance at second.

NJ.com | Max Goodman: A lot of the team’s woes in 2023 can probably be traced back to how zero of the moves made at last year’s deadline have really worked out. Frankie Montas and Scott Effross have been nonfactors, while Tuesday’s news that Lou Trivino would miss the rest of the season further underline how much the hot stove was misplayed by the front office.

Yahoo! Sports | Mike Ashmore: It’s been a frustrating few months for Austin Wells, as the Yankees top catching prospect recovers from a fractured rib suffered in spring training. He made his season debut with Double-A Somerset on Tuesday, going 1-for-3 with a two-run double. Wells admitted that there’s pressure to “catch up” given his late start to the season, but the backstop will be given a ton of running room at Double-A, meaning he’ll have plenty of time to figure his form out.

MLB.com | Brian Murphy: Gerrit Cole took home the AL’s Pitcher of the Month award for April, a month that saw the Yankees go undefeated in his six starts and a 1.11 ERA across them. Cole still has yet to allow a home run, a key driver of what’s been one of the best months of his career, and is one of the lone highlights on a team that can be a pretty tough watch early in the season.