Yankees prospects: Hudson Valley scores nine in win

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Rained out vs. Rochester Red Wings; will be made up as part of doubleheader today
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 1-5 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies
SS Trey Sweeney 1-4, 2 K
CF Jasson Domínguez 0-4, 3 K
C Austin Wells 1-3, K, throwing error
PH-C Carlos Narvaez 1-1, 2B, CS (picked off)
LF Everson Pereira 0-4
DH Anthony Seigler 0-2, 2 BB, K
RF Brandon Lockridge 1-4, K
1B Eric Wagaman 2-4, HR, RBI — second homer of 2023
2B Max Burt 0-4, 2 K
3B Eduardo Torrealba 2-4
Richard Fitts 7 IP, 7 H, 4 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 7 K, HR (loss)
Justin Wilson 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K
Tanner Myatt 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, WP
WAGABLAST!— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 3, 2023
Eric Wagaman gets us on the board in the 5th with his 2nd homer of the season. pic.twitter.com/cCyn292tK0
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 9-4 vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks
CF Spencer Jones 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, fielding error — .946 OPS in 20 games
SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, 2B, HBP
3B Caleb Durbin 3-5, 2 2B, RBI, CS (picked off), throwing error
DH Antonio Gomez 0-3, BB
RF Anthony Garcia 0-0, BB — pulled after three innings, not sure why
RF Grant Richardson 1-3, RBI, K
C Rafael Flores 0-3, BB, GIDP, PB
1B Spencer Henson 1-3, BB, RBI, missed catch error
2B Benjamin Cowles 2-4, K
LF Aldenis Sanchez 2-3, 2 3B, BB, 2 RBI, K — the rare multi-triple night
Clay Aguilar 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 2 K
Harold Cortijo 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 2 K
Ryan Anderson 2.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K (win)
Enrique Santana 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, HBP
Spencer Jones with an RBI-Double— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 4, 2023
6-4 Renegades pic.twitter.com/3UoVoYTeew
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 6-2 vs. Bradenton Marauders
SS Brenny Escanio 0-5, 4 K
DH Daury Arias 2-4, 3B, K
C Agustin Ramirez 0-3, BB, PB
2B Jared Serna 3-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, SB, GIDP — #atripleshy, first homer of 2023 (364 ft.)
RF Anthony Hall 1-4, K, GIDP — slow start continues
CF Nelson Medina 0-3, BB, K
LF Tayler Aguiler 1-2, 2B, SB — pulled a Peraza, left after possible injury on stolen base
LF Felix Negueis 0-1, BB
1B Omar Martinez 2-4, 3B, 4 RBI, K
3B Ronny Rojas 0-3, BB, 3 K
Leonardo Pestana 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 7 K — 13 swings and misses
Ocean Gabonia 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 1 K
Mason Vinyard 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (win)
Matt Keating 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K — quality relief by these two, eh?
CLUTCH.— Tampa Tarpons (@TampaTarpons) May 4, 2023
Omar Martinez clears the bases!!!
His 3-run triple puts the Tarpons up 5-2! pic.twitter.com/kVacXL3cGh
Loading comments...