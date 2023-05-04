Yankees prospects: Hudson Valley scores nine in win

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Rained out vs. Rochester Red Wings; will be made up as part of doubleheader today

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 1-5 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies

SS Trey Sweeney 1-4, 2 K

CF Jasson Domínguez 0-4, 3 K

C Austin Wells 1-3, K, throwing error

PH-C Carlos Narvaez 1-1, 2B, CS (picked off)

LF Everson Pereira 0-4

DH Anthony Seigler 0-2, 2 BB, K

RF Brandon Lockridge 1-4, K

1B Eric Wagaman 2-4, HR, RBI — second homer of 2023

2B Max Burt 0-4, 2 K

3B Eduardo Torrealba 2-4

Richard Fitts 7 IP, 7 H, 4 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 7 K, HR (loss)

Justin Wilson 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K

Tanner Myatt 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, WP

WAGABLAST!

Eric Wagaman gets us on the board in the 5th with his 2nd homer of the season. pic.twitter.com/cCyn292tK0 — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 3, 2023

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 9-4 vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks

CF Spencer Jones 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, fielding error — .946 OPS in 20 games

SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, 2B, HBP

3B Caleb Durbin 3-5, 2 2B, RBI, CS (picked off), throwing error

DH Antonio Gomez 0-3, BB

RF Anthony Garcia 0-0, BB — pulled after three innings, not sure why

RF Grant Richardson 1-3, RBI, K

C Rafael Flores 0-3, BB, GIDP, PB

1B Spencer Henson 1-3, BB, RBI, missed catch error

2B Benjamin Cowles 2-4, K

LF Aldenis Sanchez 2-3, 2 3B, BB, 2 RBI, K — the rare multi-triple night

Clay Aguilar 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 2 K

Harold Cortijo 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 2 K

Ryan Anderson 2.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K (win)

Enrique Santana 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, HBP

Spencer Jones with an RBI-Double



6-4 Renegades pic.twitter.com/3UoVoYTeew — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 4, 2023

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 6-2 vs. Bradenton Marauders

SS Brenny Escanio 0-5, 4 K

DH Daury Arias 2-4, 3B, K

C Agustin Ramirez 0-3, BB, PB

2B Jared Serna 3-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, SB, GIDP — #atripleshy, first homer of 2023 (364 ft.)

RF Anthony Hall 1-4, K, GIDP — slow start continues

CF Nelson Medina 0-3, BB, K

LF Tayler Aguiler 1-2, 2B, SB — pulled a Peraza, left after possible injury on stolen base

LF Felix Negueis 0-1, BB

1B Omar Martinez 2-4, 3B, 4 RBI, K

3B Ronny Rojas 0-3, BB, 3 K

Leonardo Pestana 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 7 K — 13 swings and misses

Ocean Gabonia 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 1 K

Mason Vinyard 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (win)

Matt Keating 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K — quality relief by these two, eh?