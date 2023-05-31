Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/31/23

The Yankees have cruised their way through the first two games in Seattle, and find themselves in position to secure a comfortable sweep to start their road trip. The West Coast has rarely been kind to the team in the regular season, but Seattle appears to be the one bastion on that frontier — they’re currently 13-5 since 2017 in T-Mobile Park, only losing the series there once in 2022 (and they lost one of those games in a 13-inning match). Aaron Judge and company have kept up the smooth sailing in the Pacific Northwest, and a sweep would feel extra good heading into a matchup with the Dodgers.

As for our program leading up to the series finale, Matt starts us off with a look at what went down around the league before the Yankees took their victory. Peter has the daily 1998 diary entry, and then there’s a trio of NL monthly check-ins on the East, Central, and West from John, Casey, and Jeff respectively.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. EST

TV: YES, ROOTNW

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: T-Mobile Park

Questions/Prompts:

1. Are you ready for the 2022 AL MVP debate redux?

2. At what point does Nestor’s late-inning issue become irreparable?