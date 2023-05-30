New York Yankees @ Seattle Mariners: Nestor Cortes vs. Logan Gilbert

Aaron Judge put on quite the show last night, his two home runs, double and home run robbery providing the spark for the Yankees’ 10-4 victory in the series opener over the Mariners. When the best player in baseball is doing MVP things, he gives your ballclub a rather decent chance to win each night. Hopefully, we’ll be treated to a repeat performance tonight as the Yankees try to guarantee at least a series victory at T-Mobile Park.

Nestor Cortes is at a loss for the mid-to-late inning struggles he’s endured in recent weeks. In the first four innings of his starts, he has pitched to a 2.03 ERA, but that number balloons to 14.44 in the fifth inning and beyond. His velocity, spin, and pitch shapes have stayed pretty much stable throughout starts, he’s gotten punished for degrading command as he tires through an outing. He needs to turn it around and fast, considering the Yankees were banking on him being a pillar of their mid-rotation, with his issues becoming magnified by the injury absences of Carlos Rodón and Frankie Montas. In 10 starts, Cortes is 4-2 with a 5.30 ERA (80 ERA+), 4.78 FIP, and 53 strikeouts in 54.1 innings.

Logan Gilbert has established himself as one of the brightest up-and-coming frontline starters in the game, and between him, Luis Castillo, George Kirby, and Bryce Miller, the Mariners have perhaps the sneakiest elite rotation in the land. The Yankees will be hoping tonight’s game resembles their last two encounters against him — six runs on seven hits including three that left the park followed by seven runs on ten hits in consecutive outings for the righty last August — than the first time they met, when he pitched seven shutout one-hit innings with eight strikeouts in his debut season. In 10 starts this year, Gilbert is 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA (112 ERA+), 2.79 FIP, and 69 strikeouts in 60 innings.

Jose Trevino returns to the Yankees lineup after missing the last 13 days with a hamstring injury. Ben Rortvedt was optioned to Triple-A as the corresponding move. Unfortunately, the Yankees find themselves shuffling one hamstring for another, as it was announced that Harrison Bader will be placed on the 10-day IL with a right hamstring injury suffered hustling out a single in yesterday’s contest. Franchy Cordero was called up from Triple-A to take his spot on the roster, but does not find himself in the starting lineup tonight. It may be a short stay for Cordero with Josh Donaldson completing another rehab game tonight and targeting a return to the lineup this weekend in LA.

The Mariners meanwhile make three changes to last night’s lineup. The team’s top offensive performer Jarred Kelenic had to be checked by trainers after colliding with the wall attempting to rob Judge’s second home run last night, and he gets the night off with AJ Pollock replacing him in left. Tom Murphy replaces Cal Raleigh behind the plate while Sam Haggerty subs in for Taylor Trammell at DH. Julio Rodríguez is heating up, coming off a 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI last night (and AL Player of the Week win), so Cortes will have to take extra care pitching to the reigning AL Rookie of the Year.

How to watch

Location: T-Mobile Park — Seattle, WA

First pitch: 9:40 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES – NYY / Root Sports Northwest - SEA

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280

Online stream: MLB.tv

