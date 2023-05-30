Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/30/23

Aaron Judge!

Aaron Judge again!

Aaron Judge again again!

I love that guy.

Today on the site, Marcus will run through the past week of Yankees minor league play, Madison will check in with the Yankees’ top AL opponents in the Rivalry Roundup, and Josh will do the same with the 1998 Yankees. Jeff and Josh will begin our end-of-month divisional review with peeks at the AL West and the AL Central, and Andrés will see if there’s any case at all for Estevan Florial to get a true shot with the Yankees, given their left field struggles.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. EST

TV: YES, ROOTNW, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Venue: T-Mobile Park

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which was more impressive last night: Aaron Judge’s two homers or his home run robbery?

2. What is your favorite Yankees memory in Seattle?