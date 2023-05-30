Podument Park Ep. 11: Judge in God Mode (Again)

The past week got off to a bit of a bumpy start with the Yankees dropping two out of three to the Orioles in the Bronx in a series loss that featured one of the worst innings you’ll ever see in the Bronx. New York then fell in its series opener with San Diego before rebounding to win three straight games in exciting fashion! Isiah Kiner-Falefa continued his recent run of solid play with a walk-off hit in the 10th inning on Saturday and the offense had elusive back-to-back 10-run outbursts on Sunday and Monday against the Padres and Mariners.

Leading the way, of course, has been Aaron Judge, who is firmly back at the heart of the Yankees’ offense and now leads the American League with 17 homers, even though he missed those 10 games at the beginning of May. The man is playing at a separate level from the rest of baseball and we can’t help but be amazed by him. We talk Judge, the latest on the Yankees’ injury and rehab front (Giancarlo Stanton may be on his way soon, as well as Josh Donaldson), the B-Ref check-in, Yankee/Manfred of the Week, and whether a demotion for Oswaldo Cabrera might have to be in the cards.

You can listen to the show at the link here or on any of your preferred podcast apps. We’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.